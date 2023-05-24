NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 5.5 %
NURO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
