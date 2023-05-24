NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 5.5 %

NURO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

