Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

