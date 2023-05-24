Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.