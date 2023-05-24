Barclays Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $162.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

WMT stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,647,447 shares of company stock worth $2,926,567,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

