Analysts Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $266.40

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

