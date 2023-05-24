Analyzing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.66% -59.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03 MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.20 million ($0.36) -5.83

This table compares Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

