Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) & InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Financial Comparison

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and InflaRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A InflaRx N/A N/A -$31.07 million ($0.62) -7.00

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A InflaRx 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viveon Health Acquisition and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

InflaRx has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -4.32% InflaRx N/A -28.56% -25.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of InflaRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viveon Health Acquisition beats InflaRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

