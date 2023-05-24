Head-To-Head Contrast: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) versus Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $2.51 million 2.57 -$8.22 million ($2.51) -0.77 Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.02 -$24.58 million N/A N/A

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eterna Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -285.96% -175.19% -66.74% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -191.47% -96.79%

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Eterna Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the provision of cell engineering therapies. It is involved in the development of mRNA cell engineering technologies to repair cellular dysfunction and treat a range of therapeutic indications. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

