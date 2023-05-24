Critical Contrast: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) vs. Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Grab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 7.87 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -7.72 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.24 -$10.97 million $0.55 1.45

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84% Steel Connect 17.38% N/A -1.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Grab and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grab and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Steel Connect

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.