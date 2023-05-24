Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$27.15

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

A number of research firms have commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.40. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.