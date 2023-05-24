StockNews.com Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

EVRI opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 60.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Everi by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 11.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.