Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.21. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.