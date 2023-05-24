Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GHL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.21. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.