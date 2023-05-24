Citigroup Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Neutral

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $139.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $164,830,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $137,546,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

