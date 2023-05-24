Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $828.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 781,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 347,251 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 493,679 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

