Citigroup Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

