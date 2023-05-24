Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Progyny Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

