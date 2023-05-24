Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.