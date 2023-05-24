Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

