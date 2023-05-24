Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
