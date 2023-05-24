Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

ZION stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,976,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

