Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.
ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.6 %
ZION stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,976,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.