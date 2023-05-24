VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VectivBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VectivBio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VectivBio by 805.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

