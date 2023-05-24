VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VectivBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
VectivBio Price Performance
NASDAQ VECT opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VectivBio
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.