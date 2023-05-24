Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

