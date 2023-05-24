Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

