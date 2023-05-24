Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE EXP opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

