StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

SPPI stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

