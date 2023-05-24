NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Shares of NG opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.85. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

