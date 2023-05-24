NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.85. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.