Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
