Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

