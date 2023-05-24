Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:DYN opened at $13.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.23.
About Dyne Therapeutics
