Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:DYN opened at $13.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.