StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.