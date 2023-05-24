Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Bank of America

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25,465.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

