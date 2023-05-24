Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

CTLT opened at $38.13 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

