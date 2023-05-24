Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

Catalent Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

