Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

