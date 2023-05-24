StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

