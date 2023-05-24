Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $37.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $38.13 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

