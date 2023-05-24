Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) PT Raised to GBX 175

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of PFODF stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
Premier Foods Company Profile
