Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 725 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

