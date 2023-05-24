Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 725 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
