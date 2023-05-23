JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

