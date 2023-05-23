O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $529.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.30 and its 200-day moving average is $555.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

