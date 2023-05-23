Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

