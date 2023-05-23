O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 798,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 55,148 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

