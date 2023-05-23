Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

