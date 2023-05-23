Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,105 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

