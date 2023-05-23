Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

BX stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

