Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

