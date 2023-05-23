General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

