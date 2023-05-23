General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

