Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

