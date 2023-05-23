SouthState Corp Has $528,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

BX stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

