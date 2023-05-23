SouthState Corp Has $528,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

