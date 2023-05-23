U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

